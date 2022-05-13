90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA surged 70.5% to close at $0.1330 on Thursday after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.

Squarespace, Inc. SQSP jumped 48.5% to close at $21.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a buyback program of up to $200 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE jumped 47% to close at $2.22. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.

Jupai Holdings Limited JP gained 44% to settle at $0.75.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX jumped 38.8% to close at $0.2220. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.

MoneyLion Inc. ML gained 35.5% to settle at $1.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company reaffirmed FY22 guidance.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD gained 35.1% to settle at $3.08. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and cut FY22 guidance.

AppLovin Corporation APP shares climbed 34.7% to close at $36.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.

Kubient, Inc. KBNT gained 34.5% to settle at $0.9976.

SunOpta Inc. STKL climbed 31.7% to close at $6.44 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO gained 31.5% to close at $0.25 after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT shares jumped 30.2% to close at $2.80 after dipping 19% on Wednesday.

SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX rose 30% to close at $4.85.

Bumble Inc. BMBL gained 26.8% to close at $22.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL rose 25.4% to settle at $4.10. Purple Innovation reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. CMPX gained 25% to close at $2.30. Compass Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Carvana Co. CVNA climbed 24.7% to close at $37.40. Stifel recently downgraded Carvana from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $115 to $40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE gained 24.6% to close at $3.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.

89bio, Inc. ETNB surged 24.2% to close at $2.67 following Q1 earnings.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 23.4% to settle at $2.90.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 23.3% to settle at $18.04. Affirm reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results after the closing bell.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM rose 23.1% to close at $9.00 after the company and Taiho Pharmaceutical announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417 and Taiho's acquisition of Cullinan Pearl.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU gained 22.2% to close at $8.10. Caribou Biosciences announced initial data for CB-010 anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be presented at EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress Jun. 9-17.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK jumped 21.8% to settle at $1.34 following Q1 results.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN rose 21.8% to close at $1.34. Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge reported in 13D Filing a new stake of 36.8% in Rail Vision.

ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 21.6% to close at $2.98.

Redfin Corporation RDFN rose 21.3% to settle at $10.69.

Sharecare, Inc. SHCR surged 20.4% to close at $2.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.

Traeger, Inc. COOK gained 20% to close at $5.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR jumped 19.9% to close at $3.91.

EVgo, Inc. EVGO rose 19.7% to settle at $8.58 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $14 price target.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI jumped 19.5% to close at $4.50. Berkeley Lights recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

Roblox Corporation RBLX gained 19.2% to close at $28.58. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS jumped 19.1% to settle at $6.04. Ondas Holdings recently posted Q1 loss of $0.24 per share.

Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO gained 19% to close at $3.44.

Marqeta, Inc. MQ rose 18.9% to settle at $7.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales growth guidance.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 18.8% to close at $0.25.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares climbed 18.5% to settle at $11.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 18% to close at $24.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR gained 17.2% to close at $2.59.

Unity Software Inc. U gained 15.8% to close at $35.09. Unity Software recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Olo Inc. OLO climbed 15.7% to settle at $11.21. Olo posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR surged 15.2% to close at $18.79 following strong Q1 earnings.

DarioHealth Corp. DRIO rose 13.4% to close at $5.18 following strong Q1 results.

Omeros Corporation OMER climbed 13% to close at $2.95. The company recent posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 11.8% to close at $14.23. Groupon 10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31.

GameStop Corp. GME rose 10.1% to close at $89.57.

Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 9.6% to close at $8.23 after the company posted Q1 earnings.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 9.2% to close at $7.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 5.6% to close at $37.02. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.

Losers

Losers Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON shares tumbled 75.7% to settle at $8.86 on Thursday.

Atento S.A. ATTO shares fell 36.1% to close at $14.93 on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX declined 34.8% to close at $0.8086. AppTech Payments recently reported Q1 sales of $104,000.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI dropped 32.5% to close at $0.2158 after the company announced a 1-for-11 reverse stock split, effective May 13, 2022.

Eve Holding Inc. EVEX fell 31.3% to close at $6.44.

MOGU Inc. MOGU dropped 28.3% to close at $1.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 27% to close at $5.21. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares fell 26.9% to close at $25.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

Marpai, Inc. MRAI fell 26.7% to close at $0.9239 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 26.5% to close at $1.80.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN fell 26.3% to settle at $1.43 after the company postponed its Q1 earnings report.

Eargo, Inc. EAR declined 24.7% to close at $1.28 after the company announced its inability to file the Q1 2022 Form 10-Q on a timely basis and said Nasdaq may take additional actions as a result.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dropped 23.7% to close at $1.48 following weak quarterly earnings.

Mogo Inc. MOGO fell 23.5% to settle at $1.04 following Q1 results.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE dropped 23.3% to close at $1.48 following weak quarterly results.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK fell 23.1% to close at $0.6290.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX declined 22.7% to close at $0.46. Cidara Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACXP fell 22.3% to close at $2.61. Acurx Pharmaceuticals posted Q1 2022 R&D expenses of $800K.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 21.8% to close at $1.40.

Outbrain Inc. OB dipped 20.4% to close at $6.28 after reporting Q1 results.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 20.1% to close at $2.35 after the company announced pricing of $24 million registered direct offering.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY fell 19.1% to close at $1.86. AcuityAds Holdings posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 18.9% to settle at $1.24.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares declined 18.4% to close at $0.3998. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 237% on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.

Societal CDMO, Inc. SCTL fell 18% to close at $0.9999 following Q1 results.

Usio, Inc. USIO fell 17.6% to close at $1.99 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY fell 16.8% to close at $2.33 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $81.5 million private placement.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 16.3% to settle at $2.68. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 16.2% to close at $2.43 as the company issued April 2022 bitcoin self-mining, hosting co-location and operational update.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC dipped 13.8% to close at $2.12 after announcing a $4.22 million registered direct offering.

Docebo Inc. DCBO declined 13

declined 13.2% to close at $29.72 after reporting a wider quarterly loss. Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 11.8% to close at $0.3014 after declining 32% on Wednesday.

fell 11.8% to close at $0.3014 after declining 32% on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC fell 11% to close at $6.31.

fell 11% to close at $6.31. Manulife Financial Corporation MFC fell 10.5% to close at $16.76 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

fell 10.5% to close at $16.76 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO dropped 9.1% to close at $9.08 following Q1 results.

dropped 9.1% to close at $9.08 following Q1 results. WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD declined 8% to close at $2.8797.

declined 8% to close at $2.8797. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 7.7% to close at $0.2456. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

fell 7.7% to close at $0.2456. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 6.5% to close at $3.60. Pear Therapeutics announced inclusion of QuickMD in its telehealth provider experience initiative.

fell 6.5% to close at $3.60. Pear Therapeutics announced inclusion of QuickMD in its telehealth provider experience initiative. Eneti Inc. NETI slipped 5.5% to close at $5.63 following Q1 results.

slipped 5.5% to close at $5.63 following Q1 results. Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL declined 5% to close at $7.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and adjusted EPS results were lower year over year. The company also cut FY22 net sales guidance.

