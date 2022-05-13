90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA surged 70.5% to close at $0.1330 on Thursday after declining 9% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.
- Squarespace, Inc. SQSP jumped 48.5% to close at $21.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a buyback program of up to $200 million.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE jumped 47% to close at $2.22. Lordstown Motors completed a deal to sell certain assets to Foxconn.
- Jupai Holdings Limited JP gained 44% to settle at $0.75.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX jumped 38.8% to close at $0.2220. Salarius Pharmaceuticals successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA for SP-3164 in hematological cancers and solid tumors.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML gained 35.5% to settle at $1.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD gained 35.1% to settle at $3.08. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and cut FY22 guidance.
- AppLovin Corporation APP shares climbed 34.7% to close at $36.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and announced a $750 million share buyback.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT gained 34.5% to settle at $0.9976.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL climbed 31.7% to close at $6.44 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO gained 31.5% to close at $0.25 after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT shares jumped 30.2% to close at $2.80 after dipping 19% on Wednesday.
- SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX rose 30% to close at $4.85.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL gained 26.8% to close at $22.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL rose 25.4% to settle at $4.10. Purple Innovation reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. CMPX gained 25% to close at $2.30. Compass Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Carvana Co. CVNA climbed 24.7% to close at $37.40. Stifel recently downgraded Carvana from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $115 to $40.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE gained 24.6% to close at $3.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.03 per share.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB surged 24.2% to close at $2.67 following Q1 earnings.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 23.4% to settle at $2.90.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 23.3% to settle at $18.04. Affirm reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results after the closing bell.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM rose 23.1% to close at $9.00 after the company and Taiho Pharmaceutical announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize CLN-081/TAS6417 and Taiho's acquisition of Cullinan Pearl.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU gained 22.2% to close at $8.10. Caribou Biosciences announced initial data for CB-010 anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be presented at EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress Jun. 9-17.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK jumped 21.8% to settle at $1.34 following Q1 results.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN rose 21.8% to close at $1.34. Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge reported in 13D Filing a new stake of 36.8% in Rail Vision.
- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY gained 21.6% to close at $2.98.
- Redfin Corporation RDFN rose 21.3% to settle at $10.69.
- Sharecare, Inc. SHCR surged 20.4% to close at $2.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
- Traeger, Inc. COOK gained 20% to close at $5.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR jumped 19.9% to close at $3.91.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO rose 19.7% to settle at $8.58 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $14 price target.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI jumped 19.5% to close at $4.50. Berkeley Lights recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX gained 19.2% to close at $28.58. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS jumped 19.1% to settle at $6.04. Ondas Holdings recently posted Q1 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO gained 19% to close at $3.44.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ rose 18.9% to settle at $7.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales growth guidance.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 18.8% to close at $0.25.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG shares climbed 18.5% to settle at $11.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 18% to close at $24.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR gained 17.2% to close at $2.59.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 15.8% to close at $35.09. Unity Software recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Olo Inc. OLO climbed 15.7% to settle at $11.21. Olo posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR surged 15.2% to close at $18.79 following strong Q1 earnings.
- DarioHealth Corp. DRIO rose 13.4% to close at $5.18 following strong Q1 results.
- Omeros Corporation OMER climbed 13% to close at $2.95. The company recent posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 11.8% to close at $14.23. Groupon 10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 10.1% to close at $89.57.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 9.6% to close at $8.23 after the company posted Q1 earnings.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 9.2% to close at $7.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM rose 5.6% to close at $37.02. STMicroelectronics said it sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027.
Losers
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON shares tumbled 75.7% to settle at $8.86 on Thursday.
- Atento S.A. ATTO shares fell 36.1% to close at $14.93 on Thursday after reporting Q1 results.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX declined 34.8% to close at $0.8086. AppTech Payments recently reported Q1 sales of $104,000.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI dropped 32.5% to close at $0.2158 after the company announced a 1-for-11 reverse stock split, effective May 13, 2022.
- Eve Holding Inc. EVEX fell 31.3% to close at $6.44.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU dropped 28.3% to close at $1.44.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 27% to close at $5.21. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares fell 26.9% to close at $25.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI fell 26.7% to close at $0.9239 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 26.5% to close at $1.80.
- Intellicheck, Inc. IDN fell 26.3% to settle at $1.43 after the company postponed its Q1 earnings report.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR declined 24.7% to close at $1.28 after the company announced its inability to file the Q1 2022 Form 10-Q on a timely basis and said Nasdaq may take additional actions as a result.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dropped 23.7% to close at $1.48 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Mogo Inc. MOGO fell 23.5% to settle at $1.04 following Q1 results.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE dropped 23.3% to close at $1.48 following weak quarterly results.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK fell 23.1% to close at $0.6290.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX declined 22.7% to close at $0.46. Cidara Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACXP fell 22.3% to close at $2.61. Acurx Pharmaceuticals posted Q1 2022 R&D expenses of $800K.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 21.8% to close at $1.40.
- Outbrain Inc. OB dipped 20.4% to close at $6.28 after reporting Q1 results.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 20.1% to close at $2.35 after the company announced pricing of $24 million registered direct offering.
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY fell 19.1% to close at $1.86. AcuityAds Holdings posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 18.9% to settle at $1.24.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares declined 18.4% to close at $0.3998. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 237% on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.
- Societal CDMO, Inc. SCTL fell 18% to close at $0.9999 following Q1 results.
- Usio, Inc. USIO fell 17.6% to close at $1.99 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY fell 16.8% to close at $2.33 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $81.5 million private placement.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 16.3% to settle at $2.68. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 16.2% to close at $2.43 as the company issued April 2022 bitcoin self-mining, hosting co-location and operational update.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC dipped 13.8% to close at $2.12 after announcing a $4.22 million registered direct offering.
- Docebo Inc. DCBO declined 13.2% to close at $29.72 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 11.8% to close at $0.3014 after declining 32% on Wednesday.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC fell 11% to close at $6.31.
- Manulife Financial Corporation MFC fell 10.5% to close at $16.76 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO dropped 9.1% to close at $9.08 following Q1 results.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD declined 8% to close at $2.8797.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 7.7% to close at $0.2456. Regulus Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 6.5% to close at $3.60. Pear Therapeutics announced inclusion of QuickMD in its telehealth provider experience initiative.
- Eneti Inc. NETI slipped 5.5% to close at $5.63 following Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL declined 5% to close at $7.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and adjusted EPS results were lower year over year. The company also cut FY22 net sales guidance.
