Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 55 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were down 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.68.

(AMEX:FCO) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.72. Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.08. The stock traded up 130.79% on the session.

