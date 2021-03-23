Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 67 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

(NASDAQ:SMIT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) rallied the most, trading up 164.97% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to $370.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.