80 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 94.4% to close at $7.23 on Friday following Bloomberg report Apple is working on magnetic battery pack. Energous was not mentioned in the report.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares jumped 71.7% to close at $12.29 on Friday. AbbVie, Evolus, and Medytox reported resolution of intellectual property litigation.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares climbed 70% to close at $4.88 on Friday in reaction to multi-project deals signed with two undisclosed prominent pharmaceutical companies, utilizing Vaccinex's ActivMAb, antibody discovery, and novel viral display platform for antibody discovery against complex antigens such as GPCRs and ion channels.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares jumped 49.4% to close at $15.88 after surging 22% on Thursday.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) shares gained 44.9% to close at $7.20 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 43.1% to close at $24.79 after declining over 15% on Thursday.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 38.9% to close at $3.39.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares surged 35% to close at $3.78.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) rose 33.5% to close at $10.75.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) surged 32.1% to close at $2.06. Citius Pharmaceuticals, recently reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 31.2% to close at $82.89.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares rose 29.2% to close at $6.64.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 27.2% to close at $5.05.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) jumped 27.1% to close at $15.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. BWS Financial maintained AXT with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $20.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 25.4% to close at $41.50.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 25% to close at $2.60.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) jumped 24.9% to close at $10.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) gained 24.6% to close at $5.67. Comstock Mining recently secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 24.5% to close at $4.07 after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares surged 23.8% to close at $49.29.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 22.8% to close at $10.50 after declining around 10% on Thursday. The company recently filed for $200 million mixed securities shelf.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) jumped 22.8% to close at $3.66.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 22.6% to close at $10.30.
- Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHVI) surged 22.5% to close at $24.46 after CNBC's Josh Brown highlighted a buy in the stock, calling it a play on virtualization.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares gained 22.2% to close at $7.04 after the company engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 20.6% to close at $11.76.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 19.6% to close at $16.20.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) shares rose 19.4% to close at $64.47.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) surged 19.3% to close at $2.96. Acuta Capital Partners, LLC, last week, reported a stake of 5.4% in Vistagen Therapeutics.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 18.9% to close at $3.58 after jumping over 10% on Thursday. The company and Rainmaker Worldwide recently terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) surged 17.8% to close at $4.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) gained 17.5% to close at $27.50 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 17.2% to close at $3.88.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 17.1% to close at $11.85. Kopin is expected to report Q4 results on March 2, 2021.
- Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) surged 16.8% to close at $35.91. Pharvaris said it presented pharmacodynamic activity of oral PHA121, Under development for treatment of HAE, at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) surged 16.6% to close at $10.77.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) gained 16.3% to close at $5.14. TransEnterix, on Thursday, reported a partnership with Amsterdam Skills Centre for surgical training.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) climbed 15.6% to close at $4.52 after declining more than 21% on Thursday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 15.5% to close at $6.14.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) jumped 15.2% to close at $10.32 after the company issued a press release defending itself against the claims made in Bonitas Research's short seller report.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) jumped 15.2% to close at $29.00. Palantir Technologies is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop, according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 15.2% to close at $79.76.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 15.2% to close at $2.81 after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 15% to close at $71.33 after dropping more than 20% on Thursday.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) shares gained 14.7% to close at $14.05. A team of former Walt Disney executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close. Forest Road Acquisition Corp II is seeking to raise $300 million by selling 30 million units.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 14.5% to close at $160.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 14.2% to close at $12.17 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $18.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped 14.1% to close at $339.91 after a CNBC report highlighted the company hired a CEO for its EV venture and plans to launch its first vehicle within 3 years.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 12.2% to close at $15.80.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) rose 11.7% to close at $3.93.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 11.7% to close at $6.50.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited. (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 11.3% to close at $34.98. UP Fintech’s subsidiary, Tiger Brokers Singapore, recently reported a 100% quarterly growth in client accounts.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares rose 11% to close at $44.14. ExOne was recently awarded a U.S. Department of Defense contract to develop a fully operational, self-contained 3D printing "factory" housed in a shipping container.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 10.4% to close at $189.70 after dropping over 6% on Thursday. Morgan Stanley recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $253 price target.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares rose 10% to close at $4.13. Cuentas, earlier during the month, priced upsized 2.79 million share public offering at $4.30 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 9.9% to close at $2.66 after dipping 29% on Thursday.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares gained 7.2% to close at $29.69 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 5.4% to close at $119.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares dipped 27.4% to close at $6.93 on Friday after the company announced $14 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 17% to close at $2.24.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares dropped 16.7% to close at $2.05 on Friday after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) dropped 16.2% to close at $20.93 after the company issued FY21 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 14.6% to close at $3.50 after jumping over 27% on Thursday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares declined 14.3% to close at $2.39. GTT Communications is said to weight pre-packaged bankruptcy filing to cut debt.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 13.9% to close at $14.74.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) dipped 13.8% to close at $18.33 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 13.6% to close at $30.32.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 13.5% to close at $4.50 after the company reported a $11.7 million private placement.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares fell 13% to close at $182.59 after reporting Q4 results. Raymond James maintained Quidel with a Outperform and lowered the price target from $250 to $245.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares declined 13% to close at $5.48 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 12.2% to close at $12.94. Greenland Technologies shares surged over 95% on Thursday following news of a deal with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. for US production of electric industrial vehicles.
- Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 12.1% to close at $5.08 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) shares declined 12% to close at $103.04 following Q4 results. Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $112per share.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 11.4% to close at $12.22.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dipped 10.9% to close at $11.43.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 10.3% to close at $4.81 after reporting Q4 results.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 9.5% to close at $2.86. Jaguar Health, on Thursday, announced a deal with the lead sponsor of the Dragon SPAC.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 7.1% to close at $1.6350. Onconova Therapeutics recently reported closing of $28.75 million public offering of common stock including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) shares fell 7% to close at $9.37 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 5.9% to close at $203.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued weak FY21 EPS guidance.
