74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares gained 42.4% to close at $5.14 on Friday. BioSig is expected to host telebriefing on development updates regarding vicromaxa novel broad-spectrum anti-viral candidate that 'may treat COVID-19' on April 7.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) jumped 42% to close at $2.94 on Friday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares surged 38% to close at $1.03 on Friday after the company announced it has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA to allow the study and use of gammaCore nvVNS therapy to treat respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 31.1% to close at $3.16.
- Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) gained 29.8% to close at $8.06.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC (NASDAQ: ZNTL) surged 28.9% to close at $23.20 after pricing its 9.1 million share IPO at $18 per share.
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) rose 25% to close at $8.91.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 22.8% to close at $2.48.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) surged 22% to close at $6.93.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 20.2% to close at $5.66.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) rose 20% to close at $2.94.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 19.3% to close at $3.09.
- Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) gained 17.8% to close at $6.82.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) climbed 16.5% to close at $8.67.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 14.7% to close at $5.38 on expectations of an oil output cut by major producers. OPEC countries have scheduled an urgent meeting next week to try and resolve their oil cut dispute.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) surged 14% to close at $2.77.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 12.4% to close at $2.90.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares gained 11.9% to close at $4.51 after the company reported full-year results.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 9.9% to close at $5.87.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) gained 9.6% to close at $38.15 after the company on Thursday provided a business update. The company indicated it saw recovery in gross merchandise sales in the fourth week of March.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) surged 9.4% to close at $2.28 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares climbed 9% to close at $16.75 following Q2 results. Franklin Covey reported Q2 earnings of $0.08 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.25 per share.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 8.9% to close at $22.94 after the company announced the first patient has been treated in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating FT596. The company also announced collaboration with Janssen. The company will receive $50 million upfront, $50 million in equity investment and is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) surged 8.1% to close at $18.37 after the company reported positive interim data from Phase 2b study of UGN-102 in patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) climbed 8% to close at $15.80 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 6.7% to close at $0.3840 after gaining 16% on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.6% to close at $480.01 after the company reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 5.1% to close at $2.88 after dropping over 31% on Thursday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares fell 31.4% to close at $2.47 on Friday.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares tumbled 31% to close at $2.52 on Friday.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) shares dipped 29% to close at $2.89 on Friday.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) shares declined 28.2% to close at $2.42.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ: LADR) shares dipped 25.8% to close at $3.39 on Friday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $19 to $7.50 per share.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) dropped 24.6% to close at $3.35.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares fell 24.1% to close at $1.95.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares fell 24% to close at $18.25 after the company announced it will suspend its quarterly dividend and withdraw its guidance. RBC Capital also downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $34 to $26.
- Emerald Holding, Inc (NYSE: EEX) dipped 22.8% to close at $1.63.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 21.9% to close at $2.11.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 21.8% to close at $3.33.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 21.4% to close at $2.32 after the company announced 6 cost-reduction actions. The company also withdrew its Q1 forecast.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NYSE: COOP) fell 20.1% to close at $5.41.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) tumbled 20% to close at $24.85 after the company disclosed that it structured $340,097,797 in financing for Cortland's landmark acquisition of PURE Multi-Family REIT.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) slipped 19.6% to close at $4.47.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 19.5% to close at $2.31. Sigma Labs reported pricing of $1.5 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares fell 19.3% to close at $5.87.
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) fell 19.3% to close at $3.51 after the company issued COVID-19 related business update.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) dropped 19.2% to close at $13.12.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) declined 18.7% to close at $1.83 after jumping 94% on Thursday. ION announced an $18 million cost reduction plan to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and oil price volatility while maintaining business continuity.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) declined 18.6% to close at $1.75.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) fell 17.8% to close at $5.62.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) dropped 17.2% to close at $3.52.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 16.5% to close at $2.99.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) tumbled 16.5% to close at $4.19.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dropped 16.5% to close at $2.33.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares tumbled 16.1% to close at $2.29.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 15.9% to close at $5.38. Luckin Coffee shares dipped around 76% Thursday after the company withdrew previous financial statements and said its COO has been involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 15.9% to close at $4.66.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) fell 15.9% to close at $4.77.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) dropped 15.8% to close at $8.00.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) dipped 15.6% to close at $7.09.
- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) fell 15.6% to close at $3.79.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) shares declined 15.6% to close at $9.70.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 15.5% to close at $32.93.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 15.5% to close at $2.13.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) shares dipped 15.4% to close at $9.76.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares declined 14.7% to close at $2.56.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dipped 14% to close at $7.57.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) tumbled 13.6% to close at $4.08.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) shares fell 12.5% to close at $7.00.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) fell 11.8% to close at $4.02.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 11.7% to close at $9.40 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $5 price target.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) dropped 9.2% to close at $2.36.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 8.1% to close at $7.23.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) fell 6.5% to close at $37.98 after surging 15% on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas