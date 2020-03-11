78 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares jumped 174.2% to close at $5.62 after the company announced plans to expedite development of fully human anti-Interleukin-6-Receptor monoclonal antibody, a 'potential treatment of certain patients infected with coronavirus COVID-19.'
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares jumped 79% to $12.33 after dropping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 39.1% to $7.93. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 42% on Tuesday on continued downward momentum after Citron issued a bearish tweet on the stock.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares jumped 33.5% to $3.4850 after declining over 17% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 30.2% to $11.99 after dipping 21.2% on Tuesday.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares jumped 22.9% to $6.02.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 22.7% to $12.49 after falling over 23% on Tuesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares gained 22.1% to $4.5767 after dropping 38.5% on Tuesday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares surged 19.5% to $35.75. Vir Biotechnology announced research collaboration with The National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center on antibodies against coronaviruses.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 19.4% to $2.6150. Mallinckrodt said the New York State Attorney General Letitia James lent support to the company's previously announced global opioid settlement, joining 47 other states and U.S. Territory Attorneys General.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 15.6% to $2.82 after declining 37% on Tuesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 15.4% to $2.1901 after falling over 31% on Tuesday.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares surged 14.1% to $2.75 after announcing a $40 million share repurchase authorization.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 13.7% to $2.83.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 13% to $3.06.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 12.2% to $8.17.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 11.6% to $2.79.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 10.5% to $24.68.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) surged 10.2% to $32.35 after reporting Q4 results.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) shares rose 8.2% to $4.8450. Stifel upgraded MRC Global from Hold to Buy.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 6.7% to $2.9980 after the company said it has reached a new agreement with Medigene relating to its previously announced research collaboration with Helmholtz Zentrum München to develop novel candidates for the use of Intasyl compounds in adoptive cell therapy to enhance immune function.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 5.7% to $2.62 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 5% to $5.79 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
Losers
- Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares tumbled 49.7% to $0.29. Sophiris Bio said the Nasdaq Officer of General Counsel informed the company that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel has determined to delist its shares from the Nasdaq. Trading in the company's shares are to be suspended, effective at the open of business March 12.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 28.5% to $3.34 after dropping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares fell 27.3% to $4.3525 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dipped 25.3% to $1.51. Clean Energy Fuels reported Q4 earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $119.6 million.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 23% to $11.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) tumbled 22.4% to $1.7450.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 19.4% to $0.5640 after rising over 37% on Tuesday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) tumbled 19% to $5.19.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 18.5% to $1.965. Matador Resources expects to reduce operated drilling program from six rigs to three rigs before June 20.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares declined 18.5% to $1.875.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) dipped 18.2% to $0.6220. Bionano Genomics filed for prospectus for offer and resale by Innovatus Life Sciences Lending Fund of up to 1.1 million shares.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) tumbled 18.2% to $8.82 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 18.1% to $6.10.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares dropped 18% to $6.16 as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, negatively impacting the demand for travel and leisure destinations. Additionally, some casinos have exposure to China's Macau region.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 18% to $28.68.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 17.7% to $18.68.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) dipped 17.5% to $7.69.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) fell 17.3% to $16.96 as fears of the coronavirus continue to grow globally, negatively impacting travel demand.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 17.2% to $14.01.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) fell 16.9% to $2.32.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) tumbled 16.3% to $22.16. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $57 to $45.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 16.5% to $5.91 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) tumbled 16.1% to $3.17.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) dropped 15.9% to $7.79 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) fell 15.8% to $3.6450.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) shares declined 15.5% to $2.57.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares fell 15.1% to $3.98.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dipped 14.6% to $2.05.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE: PVAC) shares fell 14.4% to $5.34.
- KemPharm, Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 14.1% to $0.2550 after rising over 18% on Tuesday.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares declined 14% to $9.39 as fears of the coronavirus continue to grow globally, negatively impacting economic growth.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) dipped 13.9% to $13.42.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) fell 13.6% to $2.6090 after declining 8.9% on Tuesday.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 13.4% to $6.90. Aspen Group reported Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $12.538 million.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 13.4% to $2.605.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) fell 13.3% to $7.41.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) declined 12.8% to $8.95.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares tumbled 12.6% to $5.59 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) dipped 12.5% to $22.85.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 12.3% to $3.1501.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares slipped 12% to $3.6327.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares dipped 11.8% to $18.34. MGM Resorts announced plans to stop serving buffets at all its properties in Las Vegas.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 11.8% to $14.68.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 11.8% to $17.32.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) fell 11.7% to $23.50.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 11.6% to $49.99. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $100 to $70.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares tumbled 11.4% to $25.66.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dipped 11.4% to $2.64.
- Vivint Solar, Inc.(NYSE: VSLR) fell 10.4% to $8.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 10% to $8.57 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 8.1% to $6.32. Innate Pharma reported full-year results on Tuesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 7.3% to $15.77 as global concerns of the coronavirus continue to grow. The virus has negatively impacted the demand for domestic and international air travel and caused several airliners to cut their outlook.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 5.8% to $35.52 after reporting Q4 results.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 5.6% to $91.31 after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) fell 5.3% to $215.56. Moody's reaffirmed its FY20 adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.30, but expects it to be toward the lower end of range.
