Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 76 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Houston Interwab Design (OTC: HITD)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 19.55%.
During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $442.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.47%.
- ZTE (OTC: ZTCOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.89 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.
- ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.77. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $169.00 with a daily change of up 0.86%.
- Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.89. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares were up 0.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $168.84.
- EDP Renovaveis (OTC: EDRVF) shares hit $13.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) shares set a new yearly high of $63.74 this morning. The stock was up 5.5% on the session.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit $109.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.26%.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares hit a yearly high of $24.00. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.92 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.68 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- AVX (NYSE: AVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.77. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $103.97 with a daily change of up 7.54%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.49. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (OTC: SNYYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.60. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.95 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.36%.
- Killam Apartment Real Est (OTC: KMMPF) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.88.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares set a new yearly high of $56.89 this morning. The stock was up 14.01% on the session.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit $14.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $31.09. Shares traded up 0.93%.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.04%.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares were up 3.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06 for a change of up 3.49%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.36. The stock was up 4.26% for the day.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.97.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) shares set a new yearly high of $13.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares hit $16.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Clairvest Group (OTC: CVTGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.57% for the day.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.70. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- DWS Municipal Income (NYSE: KTF) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.88.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.31 for a change of flat%.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.97 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE: NUM) shares set a new yearly high of $14.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.82. Shares traded up 3.38%.
- Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.52%.
- Tiberius Acquisition (NASDAQ: TIBR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.52. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.35. Shares traded up 9.0%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) shares hit $14.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares were down 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.66 for a change of down 0.08%.
- Vivic (OTC: VIVC) shares hit a yearly high of $2.74. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.88 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.87%.
- ENB Financial (OTC: ENBP) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.85.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares were up 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.59.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.
- Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) shares were up 5.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (OTC: MDNAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.31 on Tuesday, moving down 1.24%.
- Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.
- Herantis Pharma (OTC: HRPMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 43.22%.
- Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.84%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares hit a yearly high of $3.45. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- C-Com Satellite Systems (OTC: CYSNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.59 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares were up 9.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.90.
- Equitable Financial (OTC: EQFN) shares broke to $12.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.3%.
- Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares were up 3.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.77.
- Archer Materials (OTC: ARRXF) shares were up 68.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of up 68.75%.
- QMX Gold (OTC: QMXGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.82%.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.38%.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 14.97%.
- Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.43 with a daily change of up 9.46%.
- FPX Nickel (OTC: FPOCF) shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.16.
- Power REIT (AMEX: PW) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Clean Seed Capital Group (OTC: CLGPF) shares were up 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.31.
- Perk Labs (OTC: GLNNF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.20. The stock traded up 17.65% on the session.
- ADGS Advisory (OTC: ADGS) shares were up 22.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.39.
- Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.24 for a change of down 0.03%.
- Houston Interwab Design (OTC: HITD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.03 with a daily change of up 82.35%.
- ATI Networks (OTC: ATIW) shares hit a yearly high of $0.10. The stock traded up 233.33% on the session.
- XFuels (OTC: XFLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.02 with a daily change of down 19.55%.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Tuesday, moving up 20.84%.
