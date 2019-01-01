QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.24 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
83.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd is engaged in the innovation, production and distribution of patented agricultural technologies. The company's SMART Seeder and SeedSync technologies are revolutionary seeding and planting tools that utilize a unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. These innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for the modern farmer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clean Seed Capital Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Seed Capital Gr (OTCQB: CLGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clean Seed Capital Gr's (CLGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clean Seed Capital Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clean Seed Capital Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF)?

A

The stock price for Clean Seed Capital Gr (OTCQB: CLGPF) is $0.242 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Seed Capital Gr.

Q

When is Clean Seed Capital Gr (OTCQB:CLGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Seed Capital Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Seed Capital Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Seed Capital Gr (CLGPF) operate in?

A

Clean Seed Capital Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.