Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Equitable Financial Corp is a holding company. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to originate commercial loans, agricultural loans, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. The Bank's primary services include accepting deposits, making loans, and investing in securities. It also provides Advisory services and wealth management.

Equitable Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equitable Financial (EQFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equitable Financial (OTCPK: EQFN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Equitable Financial's (EQFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equitable Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Equitable Financial (EQFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equitable Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Equitable Financial (EQFN)?

A

The stock price for Equitable Financial (OTCPK: EQFN) is $12.85 last updated Today at 8:52:15 PM.

Q

Does Equitable Financial (EQFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equitable Financial.

Q

When is Equitable Financial (OTCPK:EQFN) reporting earnings?

A

Equitable Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equitable Financial (EQFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equitable Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Equitable Financial (EQFN) operate in?

A

Equitable Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.