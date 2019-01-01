QQQ
Vivic Corp is engaged in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and the application of new energy saving technologies.

Vivic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivic (VIVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivic (OTCQB: VIVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivic's (VIVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vivic.

Q

What is the target price for Vivic (VIVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivic

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivic (VIVC)?

A

The stock price for Vivic (OTCQB: VIVC) is $1.04 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vivic (VIVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivic.

Q

When is Vivic (OTCQB:VIVC) reporting earnings?

A

Vivic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vivic (VIVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivic.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivic (VIVC) operate in?

A

Vivic is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.