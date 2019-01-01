QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.15%
52 Wk
47.93 - 52.8
Mkt Cap
791M
Payout Ratio
1.09
Open
-
P/E
7.32
EPS
5.08
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders. It invests its own capital into entrepreneurial corporations.

Clairvest Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clairvest Group (CVTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clairvest Group (OTCPK: CVTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clairvest Group's (CVTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clairvest Group.

Q

What is the target price for Clairvest Group (CVTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clairvest Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Clairvest Group (CVTGF)?

A

The stock price for Clairvest Group (OTCPK: CVTGF) is $52.55 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clairvest Group (CVTGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 7, 2003.

Q

When is Clairvest Group (OTCPK:CVTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Clairvest Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clairvest Group (CVTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clairvest Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Clairvest Group (CVTGF) operate in?

A

Clairvest Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.