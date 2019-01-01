QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.72 - 0.73
Vol / Avg.
23.4K/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
177M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.73
P/E
-
Shares
247.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Archer Materials Ltd is a technology company that operates within the semiconductor industry. It is developing and commercialising advanced semiconductor devices, including chips relevant to quantum computing and medical diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Archer Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archer Materials (ARRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archer Materials (OTCPK: ARRXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archer Materials's (ARRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Archer Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Archer Materials (ARRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Archer Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Archer Materials (ARRXF)?

A

The stock price for Archer Materials (OTCPK: ARRXF) is $0.715 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:04:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archer Materials (ARRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archer Materials.

Q

When is Archer Materials (OTCPK:ARRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Archer Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Archer Materials (ARRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archer Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Archer Materials (ARRXF) operate in?

A

Archer Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.