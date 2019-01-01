|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EDP Renovaveis.
The latest price target for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVF) was reported by Societe Generale on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EDRVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVF) is $20.66 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:22:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EDP Renovaveis.
EDP Renovaveis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EDP Renovaveis.
EDP Renovaveis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.