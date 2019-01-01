QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.89%
52 Wk
0.94 - 1.48
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
37.3
Open
-
P/E
19.59
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells whole set coal machinery. Its products are integrated road headers, plow, rock drill, light type intellectual control hydraulic support, scraper conveyor, mining truck which are used in coal mines and coal industry groups. It operates in two segments namely, Mining equipment and Logistics equipment. The company generates maximum revenue from Mining equipment segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Sany Heavy Equipment Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (OTCPK: SNYYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sany Heavy Equipment Intl's (SNYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF)?

A

The stock price for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (OTCPK: SNYYF) is $1.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl.

Q

When is Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (OTCPK:SNYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Sany Heavy Equipment Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sany Heavy Equipment Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sany Heavy Equipment Intl (SNYYF) operate in?

A

Sany Heavy Equipment Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.