C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the designing, development, and manufacturing of mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The product portfolio comprises Driveaway antennas, Flyaway antennas, Fixed motorized antennas and others. It offers systems to different vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia, the US and other countries, of which prime revenue is derived from Japan.

C-Com Satellite Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB: CYSNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are C-Com Satellite Systems's (CYSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C-Com Satellite Systems.

Q

What is the target price for C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C-Com Satellite Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF)?

A

The stock price for C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB: CYSNF) is $1.55073 last updated Today at 3:44:53 PM.

Q

Does C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.

Q

When is C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB:CYSNF) reporting earnings?

A

C-Com Satellite Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C-Com Satellite Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does C-Com Satellite Systems (CYSNF) operate in?

A

C-Com Satellite Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.