Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ENB Financial Corp operates as a bank. It offers services such as checking, savings, loans, online banking, credit cards, student loans, cars and vehicle loans, and other banking-related services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

ENB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ENB Financial (ENBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENB Financial (OTCQX: ENBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ENB Financial's (ENBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ENB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for ENB Financial (ENBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ENB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for ENB Financial (ENBP)?

A

The stock price for ENB Financial (OTCQX: ENBP) is $22.3999 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ENB Financial (ENBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is ENB Financial (OTCQX:ENBP) reporting earnings?

A

ENB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ENB Financial (ENBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ENB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does ENB Financial (ENBP) operate in?

A

ENB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.