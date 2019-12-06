75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares jumped 78.8% to close at $15.00 on Thursday after the company reported positive clinical readout for its lead asset voclosporin in treating lupus nephritis, an autoimmune disorder. Aurinia has a single-product pipeline. Voclosporin is being evaluated for multiple indications. The investigational asset is in the most advanced stage of clinical development for lupus nephritis. The company announced positive safety and efficacy data from its pivotal Phase 3 study of voclosporin, in combination with mycophenolate, the current standard of care, and low-dose corticosteroids in the treatment of lupus nephritis.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 35.4% to close at $3.79.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) climbed 29.5% to close at $14.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 29.1% to close at $3.55.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 27.9% to close at $5.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) rose 24.6% to close at $9.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 24.2% to close at $9.44.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) surged 21.5% to close at $8.81.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) gained 17.7% to close at $9.00.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 16.8% to close at $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) surged 16.5% to close at $24.98.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 16.4% to close at $24.96 following Q4 results.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) gained 14.9% to close at $44.04 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) gained 14.8% to close at $45.43 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares rose 14.2% to close at $23.10 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) jumped 14% to close at $50.48 after the company reported the results from its pivotal phase 3 HARMONY trial of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis met the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) gained 13.4% to close at $233.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) gained 12.4% to close at $2.36 following strong Q3 results.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) climbed 12.2% to close at $4.23 after the company reported the topline Phase 1 data for its LX9211. NOTE: The study showed favorable safety results.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 12.1% to close at $5.48.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) rose 11.9% to close at $4.32.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 11.7% to close at $14.47.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) surged 11.2% to close at $18.51.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) jumped 10.7% to close at $4.56.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 10.6% to close at $10.34.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) climbed 10.6% to close at $31.05.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) gained 10.5% to close at $4.00.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) rose 10.4% to close at $1.17 after the company announced an agreement to sell Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary to Carriage Services for $33 million.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) climbed 10.3% to close at $2.58.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) gained 9.9% to close at $3.34.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 9.8% to close at $8.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) gained 9.7% to close at $22.06.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 9.5% to close at $6.33.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) climbed 7.5% to close at $6.74.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 7.5% to close at $17.89 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) gained 6.9% to close at $51.09 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to separate into 2 publicly-traded companies.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) climbed 6.4% to close at $3.00 after the company confirmed indications of interest for Skyline Medical business.
- SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) gained 5.7% to close at $5.41 after B.Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $8 per share.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares rose 4.8% to close at $123.67. Five Below reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 4.2% to close at $6.21 after the company announced it has completed the Batchfire pre-emptive rights process. The company will increase its ownership in Batchfire from 7.4% to 37.2%.
Losers
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares tumbled 59.7% to close at $60.18 on Thursday following news topline results from a Phase 3 study of SAGE-217 did not meet a primary endpoint at day 15 of the trial.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares fell 42.6% to close at $3.16. Akers Biosciences priced its 1.99 million unit offering at $4 per unit. The company disclosed that it will continue its strategic review and explore entering the hemp and minor cannabinoid processing industry.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) tumbled 35.9% to close at $5.48 after the company issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 31.4% to close at $0.9120 following Q3 results.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 28.4% to close at $5.51.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 27.9% to close at $1.24 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY19 guidance. The company also disclosed that President and CEO Linda Heasley is stepping down.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 26.9% to close at $8.86.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 26.1% to close at $2.04 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2a data from triple combo arm of COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in second-line patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 22.7% to close at $6.00. Millendo Therapeutics priced its 4.1 million share public offering of common stock at $6.00 per share.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 19.9% to close at $4.23 after reporting Q3 results.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 17.9% to close at $64.22 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dropped 16.9% to close at $7.44.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) dipped 16.5% to close at $10.65 after the company reported financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 15.7% to close at $6.08 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 15.6% to close at $1.95. Allena Pharmaceuticals announced a clinical and corporate update, wherein it said it would undertake several initiatives to realign resources to support the continued development of its orally administered enzyme for the treatment of patients with enteric hyperoxaluria.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 14.5% to close at $1.83.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 13.6% to close at $25.85.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) dipped 13.4% to close at $4.28. VolitionRx and Gyros Protein Technologies were awarded an aggregate $1 million+ Eurostars cash grant to collaborate on developing a lung cancer blood test.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 12.9% to close at $3.38.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) tumbled 12.8% to close at $2.59. PolarityTE reported an equity purchase deal with Keystone Capital for up to $25 million.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 12.7% to close at $13.31 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock priced in the $13.10-$13.40 per share range.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dropped 12.7% to close at $3.43.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares declined 12.4% to close at $4.82.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 12.3% to close at $64.41 after rising 49.21% on Wednesday.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) dropped 12.1% to close at $6.42.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) fell 11% to close at $42.00 after surging 36.91% on Wednesday.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) fell 10.9% to close at $4.99.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dropped 10.7% to close at $123.06 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 40% Wednesday following reports stating the company is weighing a potential sale.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 10.6% to close at $2.52.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 10.4% to close at $21.50.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 10.4% to close at $3.26as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 135% since November 22.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 10% to close at $11.33.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) fell 9.7% to close at $7.40.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 9.3% to close at $3.99.
- GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) dropped 9.3% to close at $12.63 after the company announced a majority stockholder has launched a Rule 144 secondary block trade to sell 11.18 million shares of the company's stock to Morgan Stanley.
