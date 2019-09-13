Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Before 10 a.m E.T on Friday, 95 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- High Performance (OTC: TBEV) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
- Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Strikepoint Gold actually traded up 48.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.59%.
- Bank of America (OTC: BFALL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFFF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.10 today morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Capital One Financial (OTC: COFOL) shares fell to $24.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.3%.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $26.15. Shares then traded down 2.76%.
- Unicaja Banco (OTC: UNJCF) shares fell to $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.77%.
- PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) stock hit $2.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.27% over the course of the day.
- Giordano International (OTC: GRDZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.31 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session.
- Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock moved up 2.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.30 to open trading.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
- China Gold Intl Resources (OTC: JINFF) stock moved down 1.92% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to open trading.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
- COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTC: CHDGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.28 today morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.0% on the day.
- Oxford BioMedica (OTC: OXBDF) shares moved down 2.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.80 to begin trading.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
- Insys Therapeutics (OTC: INSYQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
- Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX: MCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.11%.
- OCI International Hldgs (OTC: DGTLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day.
- Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) shares fell to $0.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.72%.
- Shenguan Holdings Group (OTC: SHGXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday. The stock was down 26.68% for the day.
- Berentzen-Gruppe (OTC: BRTZF) stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.35% over the course of the day.
- Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.01% on the day.
- Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.70.
- Eos Petro (OTC: EOPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 18.18% over the rest of the day.
- Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.25. Shares then traded down 6.91%.
- China TechFaith Wireless (NASDAQ: CNTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 13.82% for the day.
- SDX Energy (OTC: SDXEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.24, and later moved up 0.04% over the session.
- HQ Global Education (OTC: HQGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0022 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 19.35%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Commercial National (OTC: CEFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day.
- Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.77 today morning. The stock was up 5.13% on the session.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares moved up 4.1% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading.
- Panoro Minerals (OTC: POROF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday. The stock was down 7.87% for the day.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock moved down 10.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Bitfarms (OTC: BFARF) shares fell to $0.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.2%.
- Scandium Intl Mining (OTC: SCYYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 8.33%.
- Wealth Minerals (OTC: WMLLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock moved down 4.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
- mCig (OTC: MCIG) shares were down 14.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
- Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 6.25%.
- Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 48.0% over the session.
- Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 8.77% over the session.
- root9B Holdings (OTC: RTNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock hit $0.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.68% over the course of the day.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.78, and later moved down 1.26% over the session.
- CTI Indus (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 9.72% over the session.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) stock moved up 5.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
- Star Navigation Systems (OTC: SNAVF) shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.11%.
- Nova Leap Health (OTC: NVLPF) stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.93% over the course of the day.
- Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded up 30.72% over the session.
- VerifyMe (OTC: VRME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 30.11% over the session.
- Greenfields Petroleum (OTC: GEEPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 66.92%.
- Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares fell to $0.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.3%.
- Galway Gold (OTC: GAYGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
- CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock moved down 1.36% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- MedMira (OTC: MMIRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Friday. The stock was down 95.0% for the day.
- SouthFirst Bancshares (OTC: SZBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
- Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
- Victory Oilfield Tech (OTC: VYEY) stock moved down 68.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Community Savings Bancorp (OTC: CCSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.52, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
- MAX Resource (OTC: MXROF) shares moved down 26.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
- Big Blockchain (OTC: BBKCF) shares were down 17.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
- Artemis Therapeutics (OTC: ATMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Friday. The stock was down 13.71% for the day.
- Fortress Global (OTC: FTPLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
- Arctic Star Exploration (OTC: ASDZF) shares moved down 42.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 70.37% over the session.
- Defense Metals (OTC: DFMTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
- Vidaroo (OTC: VIDA) shares were down 80.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0004.
- DNI Metals (OTC: DMNKF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday. The stock was up 5.87% for the day.
- Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Novus Robotics (OTC: NRBT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 38.24% on the session.
- Aeon Global Health (OTC: AGHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.67% on the day.
- GTA Financecorp (OTC: GTARF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was down 99.41% on the session.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 10.0%.
- Bespoke Extracts (OTC: BSPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 24.7% over the session.
- QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares moved down 5.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
- Imagination Park (OTC: IPNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.
- Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded up 5.19%.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) shares moved up 6.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0047 to begin trading.
- Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.39%.
- FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- DarkPulse (OTC: DPLS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.
- Presidential Realty (OTC: PDNLA) stock hit $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.5% over the course of the day.
- 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBPP) shares moved up 38.1% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading.
- Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 22.37% over the session.
- Intl Spirits & Wellness (OTC: ISWH) stock hit $0.0004 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.