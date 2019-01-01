QQQ
Range
0.83 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
366.6K/215.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 1.33
Mkt Cap
311M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.88
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
375.7M
Outstanding
Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canada-based development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt. Margaret, a porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold-silver deposit located in Washington State, USA.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ascot Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascot Resources (AOTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascot Resources (OTCQX: AOTVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascot Resources's (AOTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascot Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Ascot Resources (AOTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascot Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascot Resources (AOTVF)?

A

The stock price for Ascot Resources (OTCQX: AOTVF) is $0.8277 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascot Resources (AOTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascot Resources.

Q

When is Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascot Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascot Resources (AOTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascot Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascot Resources (AOTVF) operate in?

A

Ascot Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.