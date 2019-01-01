Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canada-based development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt. Margaret, a porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold-silver deposit located in Washington State, USA.