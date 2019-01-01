QQQ
Oxford BioMedica PLC is a player in the healthcare market in the United Kingdom. As a biopharmaceutical company, it focusses on the field of immunotherapy by managing a platform of technologies in designing gene-based medicines. The company operating segments include the Platform segment consists of the revenue-generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. Its Product segment consists of the clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Platform segment. Its Platform includes LentiVector, LentiStable, TRiPSystem, SecNuc, Analytics, and others. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from Europe.

Oxford BioMedica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK: OXBDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford BioMedica's (OXBDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford BioMedica.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford BioMedica

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)?

A

The stock price for Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK: OXBDF) is $9.15 last updated Today at 3:17:29 PM.

Q

Does Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford BioMedica.

Q

When is Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford BioMedica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford BioMedica.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) operate in?

A

Oxford BioMedica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.