Oxford BioMedica PLC is a player in the healthcare market in the United Kingdom. As a biopharmaceutical company, it focusses on the field of immunotherapy by managing a platform of technologies in designing gene-based medicines. The company operating segments include the Platform segment consists of the revenue-generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. Its Product segment consists of the clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Platform segment. Its Platform includes LentiVector, LentiStable, TRiPSystem, SecNuc, Analytics, and others. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from Europe.