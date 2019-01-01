QQQ
OCI International Holdings Ltd operates as an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Securities trading and Investments, Trading of wines, Investment, and financial advisory services, and asset management. The Securities Trading and Investments segment focuses on investing and trading in listed equity securities, fixed income products, private funds, and private equity opportunities. The Investment and Financial Advisory Services segment provides business consulting and advisory services. The firm derives the majority revenue from the Asset management segment in Hong Kong.

OCI Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OCI Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DGTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OCI Intl Hldgs's (DGTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OCI Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OCI Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF)?

A

The stock price for OCI Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DGTLF) is $0.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OCI Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is OCI Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:DGTLF) reporting earnings?

A

OCI Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OCI Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does OCI Intl Hldgs (DGTLF) operate in?

A

OCI Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.