QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
35.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.94
EPS
0.02
Shares
79.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nova Leap Health Corp operates in the healthcare industry. The company is a provider of personal home care and support services. The principal business activities of the company and its subsidiaries are to provide skilled and non-medical home care to clients. Its service offering includes meal preparation, housekeeping, transportation, personal care and medication reminders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nova Leap Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Leap Health (NVLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Leap Health (OTCQX: NVLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Leap Health's (NVLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Leap Health.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Leap Health (NVLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Leap Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Leap Health (NVLPF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Leap Health (OTCQX: NVLPF) is $0.4441 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:24:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nova Leap Health (NVLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Leap Health.

Q

When is Nova Leap Health (OTCQX:NVLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Leap Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Leap Health (NVLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Leap Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Leap Health (NVLPF) operate in?

A

Nova Leap Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.