Community Savings Bancorp Inc operates as a holding company that offers full-service banking services to individual and commercial customers for residential, consumer and nonresidential purposes. It offers deposit accounts that include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its other services include Mortgages, Auto Loans, Home Equity, Construction Loans, Mobile banking, one-to-four-family residential real estate and multifamily loans.