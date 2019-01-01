QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Commercial National Financial Corp (MI) provides a full range of banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries. It offers an array of commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of the commercial, consumer and mortgage loans and providing other financial services.

Analyst Ratings

Commercial National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commercial National (CEFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commercial National (OTCPK: CEFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Commercial National's (CEFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commercial National.

Q

What is the target price for Commercial National (CEFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commercial National

Q

Current Stock Price for Commercial National (CEFC)?

A

The stock price for Commercial National (OTCPK: CEFC) is $12.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:48:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commercial National (CEFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Commercial National (CEFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Commercial National (OTCPK:CEFC) reporting earnings?

A

Commercial National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commercial National (CEFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commercial National.

Q

What sector and industry does Commercial National (CEFC) operate in?

A

Commercial National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.