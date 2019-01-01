QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
16.7K/122K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
31.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
160.6M
Outstanding
Defense Metals Corp is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on metals and elements commonly used in the EV market, military, national security, and the "GREEN" energy technologies, such as high-strength alloys and rare earth magnets. It holds a portfolio of 100% of the 1,708 hectares of Rare Earth Wicheeda Property in British Columbia, Canada.

Defense Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Defense Metals (DFMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Defense Metals (OTCQB: DFMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Defense Metals's (DFMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Defense Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Defense Metals (DFMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Defense Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Defense Metals (DFMTF)?

A

The stock price for Defense Metals (OTCQB: DFMTF) is $0.1964 last updated Today at 6:15:31 PM.

Q

Does Defense Metals (DFMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Defense Metals.

Q

When is Defense Metals (OTCQB:DFMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Defense Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Defense Metals (DFMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Defense Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Defense Metals (DFMTF) operate in?

A

Defense Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.