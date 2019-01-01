QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/169.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
22.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
207.3M
Outstanding
Strikepoint Gold Inc is an exploration stage company. The primary business of the company is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its project includes Willoughby; Porter Idaho; Handsome Jack; Big, Bada & Boom; Lobstick; Angelina; and others.

Strikepoint Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strikepoint Gold (STKXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strikepoint Gold (OTCQB: STKXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strikepoint Gold's (STKXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strikepoint Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Strikepoint Gold (STKXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strikepoint Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Strikepoint Gold (STKXF)?

A

The stock price for Strikepoint Gold (OTCQB: STKXF) is $0.10824 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:43:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strikepoint Gold (STKXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strikepoint Gold.

Q

When is Strikepoint Gold (OTCQB:STKXF) reporting earnings?

A

Strikepoint Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strikepoint Gold (STKXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strikepoint Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Strikepoint Gold (STKXF) operate in?

A

Strikepoint Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.