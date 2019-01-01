|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK: JINFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Gold Intl Resources.
There is no analysis for China Gold Intl Resources
The stock price for China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK: JINFF) is $2.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:44:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Gold Intl Resources.
China Gold Intl Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Gold Intl Resources.
China Gold Intl Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.