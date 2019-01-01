QQQ
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources. The vast majority of the company's gold output is sold to China National Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries.


China Gold Intl Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK: JINFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Gold Intl Resources's (JINFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Gold Intl Resources.

Q

What is the target price for China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Gold Intl Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF)?

A

The stock price for China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK: JINFF) is $2.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:44:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gold Intl Resources.

Q

When is China Gold Intl Resources (OTCPK:JINFF) reporting earnings?

A

China Gold Intl Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Gold Intl Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does China Gold Intl Resources (JINFF) operate in?

A

China Gold Intl Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.