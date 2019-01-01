QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
128M
Outstanding
Arctic Star Exploration Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Some of the projects of the company are Timantti diamond project, Diagras diamond project, Stein diamond project and others. It has a business presence in Canada and Finland.

Arctic Star Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arctic Star Exploration (OTCPK: ASDZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arctic Star Exploration's (ASDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arctic Star Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arctic Star Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF)?

A

The stock price for Arctic Star Exploration (OTCPK: ASDZF) is $0.06 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:44:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arctic Star Exploration.

Q

When is Arctic Star Exploration (OTCPK:ASDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Arctic Star Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arctic Star Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Arctic Star Exploration (ASDZF) operate in?

A

Arctic Star Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.