Range
0.5 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.06
Mkt Cap
14M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Victory Oilfield Tech Inc is an oilfield energy-tech products company focused on improving well performance and extending the lifespan of the industry's most sophisticated and expensive equipment. The company's products include solutions for drill-pipe, production tubing, and radio frequency identification (RFID) enclosures. The company's only reportable segment being Hardband Services. Hardband Services provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

Victory Oilfield Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCPK: VYEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victory Oilfield Tech's (VYEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victory Oilfield Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victory Oilfield Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY)?

A

The stock price for Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCPK: VYEY) is $0.4979 last updated Today at 3:27:55 PM.

Q

Does Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victory Oilfield Tech.

Q

When is Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCPK:VYEY) reporting earnings?

A

Victory Oilfield Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victory Oilfield Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) operate in?

A

Victory Oilfield Tech is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.