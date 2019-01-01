Victory Oilfield Tech Inc is an oilfield energy-tech products company focused on improving well performance and extending the lifespan of the industry's most sophisticated and expensive equipment. The company's products include solutions for drill-pipe, production tubing, and radio frequency identification (RFID) enclosures. The company's only reportable segment being Hardband Services. Hardband Services provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.