Frelii Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering web-based subscription service providing personalized nutrition and wellness plans on user's genetic data. It provides an artificial intelligence-based algorithm which generates accurate and valuable insight about individual health risks. The company's algorithm, through a web-based questionnaire, and upload of the user's raw genetic data identifies areas of potential health risk and generates a preventative action plan. The plan includes a personalized nutrition and fitness plan, and nutritional supplement recommendations. In addition, the company also offers nutritional and vitamin supplements. Its product portfolio includes KDIR, BLDB tonic, Keotone-Cocoa, CTV, and others.