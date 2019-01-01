QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Frelii Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering web-based subscription service providing personalized nutrition and wellness plans on user's genetic data. It provides an artificial intelligence-based algorithm which generates accurate and valuable insight about individual health risks. The company's algorithm, through a web-based questionnaire, and upload of the user's raw genetic data identifies areas of potential health risk and generates a preventative action plan. The plan includes a personalized nutrition and fitness plan, and nutritional supplement recommendations. In addition, the company also offers nutritional and vitamin supplements. Its product portfolio includes KDIR, BLDB tonic, Keotone-Cocoa, CTV, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frelii Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frelii (FRLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frelii (OTCEM: FRLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Frelii's (FRLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frelii.

Q

What is the target price for Frelii (FRLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frelii

Q

Current Stock Price for Frelii (FRLI)?

A

The stock price for Frelii (OTCEM: FRLI) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:32:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frelii (FRLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frelii.

Q

When is Frelii (OTCEM:FRLI) reporting earnings?

A

Frelii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frelii (FRLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frelii.

Q

What sector and industry does Frelii (FRLI) operate in?

A

Frelii is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.