Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/61K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
22.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
205.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SDX Energy PLC is a Canadian company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company owns an interest in several producing concessions such as NW Gemsa Concession, Meseda and South Disouq. It has geographical presence in Egypt and Morocco.

Analyst Ratings

SDX Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SDX Energy (SDXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SDX Energy (OTCPK: SDXEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SDX Energy's (SDXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SDX Energy.

Q

What is the target price for SDX Energy (SDXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SDX Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for SDX Energy (SDXEF)?

A

The stock price for SDX Energy (OTCPK: SDXEF) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SDX Energy (SDXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SDX Energy.

Q

When is SDX Energy (OTCPK:SDXEF) reporting earnings?

A

SDX Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SDX Energy (SDXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SDX Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SDX Energy (SDXEF) operate in?

A

SDX Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.