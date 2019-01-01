QQQ
Range
0.51 - 0.57
Vol / Avg.
35.3K/22.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 3.3
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The 4 Less Group Inc is an e-commerce auto parts sales company. It offers parts and accessories that are manufactured, sold and distributed for cars, light trucks, and other passenger vehicles motorcycles, all-terrain vehicle, utility terrain vehicle, boats and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

4 Less Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4 Less Group (FLES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4 Less Group (OTCQB: FLES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4 Less Group's (FLES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4 Less Group.

Q

What is the target price for 4 Less Group (FLES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4 Less Group

Q

Current Stock Price for 4 Less Group (FLES)?

A

The stock price for 4 Less Group (OTCQB: FLES) is $0.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:11:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4 Less Group (FLES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4 Less Group.

Q

When is 4 Less Group (OTCQB:FLES) reporting earnings?

A

4 Less Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4 Less Group (FLES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4 Less Group.

Q

What sector and industry does 4 Less Group (FLES) operate in?

A

4 Less Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.