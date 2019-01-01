QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.26%
52 Wk
0.88 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
2.22
Open
-
P/E
1.85
EPS
-0.11
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Unicaja Banco SA is a financial institution. The company is engaged in financing activities that provide banking services to business and self-employed people. Its product categories include accounts and cards; mortgaged and loans; savings and investment; insurances and services. Geographically, it derives revenue from Spain.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unicaja Banco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unicaja Banco (OTCGM: UNJCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unicaja Banco's (UNJCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unicaja Banco.

Q

What is the target price for Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unicaja Banco

Q

Current Stock Price for Unicaja Banco (UNJCF)?

A

The stock price for Unicaja Banco (OTCGM: UNJCF) is $0.88 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 14:32:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unicaja Banco.

Q

When is Unicaja Banco (OTCGM:UNJCF) reporting earnings?

A

Unicaja Banco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unicaja Banco.

Q

What sector and industry does Unicaja Banco (UNJCF) operate in?

A

Unicaja Banco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.