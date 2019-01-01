ImagineAR Inc provides a mobile platform for companies to develop & implement Mobile Augmented Reality experiences instantly with no programming or technology experience. Its platform enables the users to point the mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms, and any interactive content hosted in the cloud. Its products include ImagineAR Client Studio, ImagineAR Cloud, ImagineAR SDK/API, and among others. The firm serves industries such as Sports / Live Events, Advertising / Promotions, Retail, and Fundraising.