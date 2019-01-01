QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/315.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
203.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 1:47PM
ImagineAR Inc provides a mobile platform for companies to develop & implement Mobile Augmented Reality experiences instantly with no programming or technology experience. Its platform enables the users to point the mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms, and any interactive content hosted in the cloud. Its products include ImagineAR Client Studio, ImagineAR Cloud, ImagineAR SDK/API, and among others. The firm serves industries such as Sports / Live Events, Advertising / Promotions, Retail, and Fundraising.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ImagineAR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImagineAR (IPNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ImagineAR's (IPNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ImagineAR.

Q

What is the target price for ImagineAR (IPNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ImagineAR

Q

Current Stock Price for ImagineAR (IPNFF)?

A

The stock price for ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) is $0.06105 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImagineAR (IPNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ImagineAR.

Q

When is ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) reporting earnings?

A

ImagineAR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ImagineAR (IPNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ImagineAR.

Q

What sector and industry does ImagineAR (IPNFF) operate in?

A

ImagineAR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.