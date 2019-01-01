QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
FutureLand Corp is a cannabis and hemp land leasing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. Its project includes Southern Oregon and Southern Colorado. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers.

FutureLand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FutureLand (FUTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FutureLand (OTCEM: FUTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FutureLand's (FUTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FutureLand.

Q

What is the target price for FutureLand (FUTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FutureLand

Q

Current Stock Price for FutureLand (FUTL)?

A

The stock price for FutureLand (OTCEM: FUTL) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FutureLand (FUTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FutureLand.

Q

When is FutureLand (OTCEM:FUTL) reporting earnings?

A

FutureLand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FutureLand (FUTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FutureLand.

Q

What sector and industry does FutureLand (FUTL) operate in?

A

FutureLand is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.