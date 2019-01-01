QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/52.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
37.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
264.4M
Outstanding
Panoro Minerals Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. The organization has one operating segment, Mineral exploration. The company's projects include Antilla, Cotabambas and others. All of the company's exploration and evaluation assets are located in Peru.

Panoro Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panoro Minerals (POROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panoro Minerals (OTCQB: POROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Panoro Minerals's (POROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panoro Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Panoro Minerals (POROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panoro Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Panoro Minerals (POROF)?

A

The stock price for Panoro Minerals (OTCQB: POROF) is $0.1434 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panoro Minerals (POROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panoro Minerals.

Q

When is Panoro Minerals (OTCQB:POROF) reporting earnings?

A

Panoro Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panoro Minerals (POROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panoro Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Panoro Minerals (POROF) operate in?

A

Panoro Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.