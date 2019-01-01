|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Star Navigation Systems (OTCPK: SNAVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Star Navigation Systems.
There is no analysis for Star Navigation Systems
The stock price for Star Navigation Systems (OTCPK: SNAVF) is $0.0255 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Star Navigation Systems.
Star Navigation Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Star Navigation Systems.
Star Navigation Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.