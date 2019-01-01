QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
139K/35.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
623M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd is focused on providing Aerospace Solutions. It is centred on devoting all its activity to the development, marketing and promotion of an in-flight Safety Monitoring System (STAR-ISMS), whereby data from an aircraft can be transmitted to ground stations for the duration of a flight. The services provided by the company include consultation, monitoring, maintenance, training and customer service. The group primarily operates and generates revenue in Canada.

Star Navigation Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Navigation Systems (OTCPK: SNAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Navigation Systems's (SNAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Navigation Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Navigation Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF)?

A

The stock price for Star Navigation Systems (OTCPK: SNAVF) is $0.0255 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Navigation Systems.

Q

When is Star Navigation Systems (OTCPK:SNAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Star Navigation Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Navigation Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Navigation Systems (SNAVF) operate in?

A

Star Navigation Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.