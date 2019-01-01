QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Novus Robotics Inc is involved in engineering, designing, and manufacture of robotics and automation solutions for tube bending machines. It provides its automotive solutions to manufacturing, assembly and processing lines throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The company also make precision components using its own manufacturing systems, knowledge and technology. Its products include seat frame systems, IP tube systems, and integrated bend weld systems. It provides its automation solutions to medical robotics, personal robotic devices, and water treatment industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novus Robotics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novus Robotics (NRBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novus Robotics (OTCPK: NRBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novus Robotics's (NRBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novus Robotics.

Q

What is the target price for Novus Robotics (NRBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novus Robotics

Q

Current Stock Price for Novus Robotics (NRBT)?

A

The stock price for Novus Robotics (OTCPK: NRBT) is $0.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Novus Robotics (NRBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novus Robotics.

Q

When is Novus Robotics (OTCPK:NRBT) reporting earnings?

A

Novus Robotics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novus Robotics (NRBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novus Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does Novus Robotics (NRBT) operate in?

A

Novus Robotics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.