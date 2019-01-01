Novus Robotics Inc is involved in engineering, designing, and manufacture of robotics and automation solutions for tube bending machines. It provides its automotive solutions to manufacturing, assembly and processing lines throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The company also make precision components using its own manufacturing systems, knowledge and technology. Its products include seat frame systems, IP tube systems, and integrated bend weld systems. It provides its automation solutions to medical robotics, personal robotic devices, and water treatment industry.