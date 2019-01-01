QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
15.2K/51.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
98.1M
Outstanding
MAX Resource Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. Its projects include Choco project, Cesar project, Gachala project and North Choco Project.

Analyst Ratings

MAX Resource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MAX Resource (MXROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MAX Resource (OTCPK: MXROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MAX Resource's (MXROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MAX Resource.

Q

What is the target price for MAX Resource (MXROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MAX Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for MAX Resource (MXROF)?

A

The stock price for MAX Resource (OTCPK: MXROF) is $0.211 last updated Today at 4:45:54 PM.

Q

Does MAX Resource (MXROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MAX Resource.

Q

When is MAX Resource (OTCPK:MXROF) reporting earnings?

A

MAX Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MAX Resource (MXROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MAX Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does MAX Resource (MXROF) operate in?

A

MAX Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.