QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/136.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
9.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
382.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 1:56PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Bespoke Extracts Inc is focused on selling its proprietary line of specially-formulated, premium quality, hemp-derived CBD products. It unveiled a new brand image and a new line-up of seven hemp-derived CBD formulations available for purchase in the form of tinctures and softgels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bespoke Extracts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bespoke Extracts (OTCPK: BSPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bespoke Extracts's (BSPK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bespoke Extracts.

Q

What is the target price for Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bespoke Extracts

Q

Current Stock Price for Bespoke Extracts (BSPK)?

A

The stock price for Bespoke Extracts (OTCPK: BSPK) is $0.02539 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:53:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bespoke Extracts.

Q

When is Bespoke Extracts (OTCPK:BSPK) reporting earnings?

A

Bespoke Extracts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bespoke Extracts.

Q

What sector and industry does Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) operate in?

A

Bespoke Extracts is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.