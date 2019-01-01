Invictus MD Strategies Corp is a cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the company's medical clients and retail customers. Its wholly-owned subsidiary's Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production. The company's 50% owned subsidiary has completed its Phase II expansion and received its amended license from Health Canada. Another of its wholly owned subsidiary, connects medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis.