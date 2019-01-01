QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
DNI Metals Inc is an exploration and evaluation stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds the base and precious metals, specialty metals, rare earth elements, diamond, and uranium mineral properties in Alberta, Utah, and Ontario. The company's properties include SBH Property, Vohitsara Property, and Clifton Gold Hill Royalty.

DNI Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DNI Metals (DMNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DNI Metals (OTCEM: DMNKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DNI Metals's (DMNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DNI Metals.

Q

What is the target price for DNI Metals (DMNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DNI Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for DNI Metals (DMNKF)?

A

The stock price for DNI Metals (OTCEM: DMNKF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:22:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DNI Metals (DMNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DNI Metals.

Q

When is DNI Metals (OTCEM:DMNKF) reporting earnings?

A

DNI Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DNI Metals (DMNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DNI Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does DNI Metals (DMNKF) operate in?

A

DNI Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.