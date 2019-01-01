|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Saltbae Capital (OTCEM: CECBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Saltbae Capital.
There is no analysis for Saltbae Capital
The stock price for Saltbae Capital (OTCEM: CECBF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:31:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Saltbae Capital.
Saltbae Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Saltbae Capital.
Saltbae Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.