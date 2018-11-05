Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

74 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2018 4:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped 67.63 percent to close at $7.56 on Friday after Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it would acquire the company for $8 per share in cash.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 28.92 percent to close at $2.14 on Friday after dropping 5.14 percent on Thursday.
  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) rose 28.69 percent to close at $3.14.
  • Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 22.67 percent to close at $44.75 following Q3 results.
  • Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) gained 22.33 percent to close at $33.96 after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) jumped 21.9 percent to close at $15.42 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) jumped 20.62 percent to close at $19.71 following strong Q3 results.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) gained 19.65 percent to close at $4.08 following Q3 results.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares jumped 19.63 percent to close at $5.12 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares surged 18.15 percent to close at $9.18 following Q3 earnings.
  • L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) rose 18.08 percent to close at $20.05 following Q3 results. L.B. Foster posted Q3 earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $167.1 million.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) rose 17.87 percent to close at $56.00 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) gained 17.2 percent to close at $165.02. JP Morgan upgraded VeriSign from Underweight to Neutral, while Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 17.18 percent to close at $40.11.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) jumped 16.92 percent to close at $7.60.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares jumped 16.45 percent to close at $17.41 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) rose 16.38 percent to close at $11.01 following Q1 results.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 15.66 percent to close at $4.80 following Q3 results.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 15.64 percent to close at $34.09 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 15.46 percent to close at $6.05.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) jumped 15.38 percent to close at $4.65 on Friday.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) gained 15.15 percent to close at $17.18.
  • Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) climbed 14.77 percent to close at $4.04 on Friday.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) shares rose 14.74 percent to close at $18.99 following Q3 earnings.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) gained 14.62 percent to close at $34.33.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 14 percent to close at $9.20 on Friday.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) jumped 13.71 percent to close at $17.33 on Friday.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares climbed 13.31 percent to close at $8.00 on Friday.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) rose 12.66 percent to close at $41.57 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 11.89 percent to close at $55.88.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 10.61 percent to close at $5.84 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) rose 9.81 percent to close at $39.53 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 9.7 percent to close at $64.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 9.15 percent to close at $14.20 on Friday.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 8.43 percent to close at $25.48 on Friday.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) climbed 8.38 percent to close at $14.75 following Q3 results.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) rose 8.13 percent to close at $24.88 after reporting Q3 results.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) gained 7.98 percent to close at $56.97 following Q3 earnings.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 7.68 percent to close at $9.53 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that CEO Mark Frissora will step down effective February 8th, 2019.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 6.98 percent to close at $257.77 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) rose 6.98 percent to close at $21.15 after reporting Q3 results.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) gained 5.83 percent to close at $47.73 following Q3 earnings.

 

Losers

  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) tumbled 48.01 percent to close at $20.07 on Friday after the company's Nerlynx sales were lower than expected.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 32.03 percent to close at $5.03 on Friday after dropping 2.63 percent on Thursday.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 29.98 percent to close at $7.10 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dipped 29.94 percent to close at $11.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted Q3 loss of $1.22 per share on sales of $10.6 million.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) dropped 29.73 percent to close at $48.13 following Q3 earnings and sales miss.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dropped 26.91 percent to close at $11.49 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 26.59 percent to close at $3.34 after the company's A1AT measurements 'did not reach clinically meaningful levels of expression.'
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 24.23 percent to close at $5.44. GoPro reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 24.09 percent to close at $72.46 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to divest anti-vibration systems business.
  • Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) declined 24.05 percent to close at $26.97 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares fell 20.51 percent to close at $103.06 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak 2018 sales guidance.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) fell 18.94 percent to close at $9.76 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) dropped 17.5 percent to close at $1.65.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) dropped 17.5 percent to close at $24.89 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) declined 16.94 percent to close at $23.92 following Q3 earnings.
  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) shares fell 16.22 percent to close at $4.39 after reporting preliminary results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) declined 14.72 percent to close at $5.33 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) dropped 14.06 percent to close at $25.31 following Q3 earnings.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 13.89 percent to close at $47.19 after reporting weak Q3 same-store sales.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) fell 13.39 percent to close at $31.18 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) dipped 13.3 percent to close at $72.56 following Q3 earnings.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) fell 12.52 percent to close at $11.53 following Q3 results.
  • Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 12.13 percent to close at $3.55.
  • RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) shares fell 12.07 percent to close at $35.13 following Q3 earnings.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares declined 11.51 percent to close at $17.76 on Friday after reporting Q3 results.
  • Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 10.33 percent to close at $8.59 following Q3 earnings.
  • Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) shares fell 9.83 percent to close at $59.07 following Q3 earnings.
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 9.73 percent to close at $50.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares fell 9.58 percent to close at $26.43.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 7.99 percent to close at $37.75 following Q3 earnings.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 7.81 percent to close at $7.55 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 6.63 percent to close at $207.48. Apple reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period.

Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACIA)

Why Apple Will Likely Remain Sole Member Of $1 Trillion Club For A While
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 270 Points; Weight Watchers Shares Tumble After Q3 Results
Apple Drops 7% On Weak Guidance, But Technical Risk Still Remains
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 100 Points; Pacific Biosciences of California Shares Spike Higher
Analysts Break Down Key Issues From Apple's Q4 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PACB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

8 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2018