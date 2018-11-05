74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped 67.63 percent to close at $7.56 on Friday after Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it would acquire the company for $8 per share in cash.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) gained 28.92 percent to close at $2.14 on Friday after dropping 5.14 percent on Thursday.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) rose 28.69 percent to close at $3.14.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 22.67 percent to close at $44.75 following Q3 results.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) gained 22.33 percent to close at $33.96 after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) jumped 21.9 percent to close at $15.42 after reporting Q3 results.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) jumped 20.62 percent to close at $19.71 following strong Q3 results.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) gained 19.65 percent to close at $4.08 following Q3 results.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares jumped 19.63 percent to close at $5.12 after reporting Q3 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares surged 18.15 percent to close at $9.18 following Q3 earnings.
- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) rose 18.08 percent to close at $20.05 following Q3 results. L.B. Foster posted Q3 earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $167.1 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) rose 17.87 percent to close at $56.00 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) gained 17.2 percent to close at $165.02. JP Morgan upgraded VeriSign from Underweight to Neutral, while Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 17.18 percent to close at $40.11.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) jumped 16.92 percent to close at $7.60.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares jumped 16.45 percent to close at $17.41 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) rose 16.38 percent to close at $11.01 following Q1 results.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 15.66 percent to close at $4.80 following Q3 results.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 15.64 percent to close at $34.09 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 15.46 percent to close at $6.05.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) jumped 15.38 percent to close at $4.65 on Friday.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) gained 15.15 percent to close at $17.18.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) climbed 14.77 percent to close at $4.04 on Friday.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) shares rose 14.74 percent to close at $18.99 following Q3 earnings.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) gained 14.62 percent to close at $34.33.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 14 percent to close at $9.20 on Friday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) jumped 13.71 percent to close at $17.33 on Friday.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares climbed 13.31 percent to close at $8.00 on Friday.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) rose 12.66 percent to close at $41.57 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 11.89 percent to close at $55.88.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 10.61 percent to close at $5.84 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) rose 9.81 percent to close at $39.53 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 9.7 percent to close at $64.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 9.15 percent to close at $14.20 on Friday.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 8.43 percent to close at $25.48 on Friday.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) climbed 8.38 percent to close at $14.75 following Q3 results.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) rose 8.13 percent to close at $24.88 after reporting Q3 results.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) gained 7.98 percent to close at $56.97 following Q3 earnings.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 7.68 percent to close at $9.53 after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that CEO Mark Frissora will step down effective February 8th, 2019.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 6.98 percent to close at $257.77 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) rose 6.98 percent to close at $21.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) gained 5.83 percent to close at $47.73 following Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) tumbled 48.01 percent to close at $20.07 on Friday after the company's Nerlynx sales were lower than expected.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 32.03 percent to close at $5.03 on Friday after dropping 2.63 percent on Thursday.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 29.98 percent to close at $7.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dipped 29.94 percent to close at $11.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted Q3 loss of $1.22 per share on sales of $10.6 million.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) dropped 29.73 percent to close at $48.13 following Q3 earnings and sales miss.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dropped 26.91 percent to close at $11.49 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 26.59 percent to close at $3.34 after the company's A1AT measurements 'did not reach clinically meaningful levels of expression.'
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 24.23 percent to close at $5.44. GoPro reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 24.09 percent to close at $72.46 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to divest anti-vibration systems business.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) declined 24.05 percent to close at $26.97 after reporting Q3 results.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares fell 20.51 percent to close at $103.06 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak 2018 sales guidance.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) fell 18.94 percent to close at $9.76 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) dropped 17.5 percent to close at $1.65.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) dropped 17.5 percent to close at $24.89 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) declined 16.94 percent to close at $23.92 following Q3 earnings.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) shares fell 16.22 percent to close at $4.39 after reporting preliminary results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) declined 14.72 percent to close at $5.33 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) dropped 14.06 percent to close at $25.31 following Q3 earnings.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 13.89 percent to close at $47.19 after reporting weak Q3 same-store sales.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) fell 13.39 percent to close at $31.18 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) dipped 13.3 percent to close at $72.56 following Q3 earnings.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) fell 12.52 percent to close at $11.53 following Q3 results.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 12.13 percent to close at $3.55.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) shares fell 12.07 percent to close at $35.13 following Q3 earnings.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares declined 11.51 percent to close at $17.76 on Friday after reporting Q3 results.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 10.33 percent to close at $8.59 following Q3 earnings.
- Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) shares fell 9.83 percent to close at $59.07 following Q3 earnings.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 9.73 percent to close at $50.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares fell 9.58 percent to close at $26.43.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 7.99 percent to close at $37.75 following Q3 earnings.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 7.81 percent to close at $7.55 after reporting Q3 results.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 6.63 percent to close at $207.48. Apple reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period.
