Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99% to reach its 52-week low.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $23.15 and moving up 0.85%.
- Cincinnati Financial CINF shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.16 on Monday morning, moving down 1.9%.
- Smith & Nephew SNN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $25.34 and moving down 0.62%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.16 and moving down 1.24%.
- Grifols GRFS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Monday, moving down 0.62%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $127.25. Shares traded down 1.24%.
- Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $17.73. The stock was down 7.6% for the day.
- Varonis Systems VRNS stock hit $24.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.3%.
- Zuora ZUO shares set a new yearly low of $8.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
- Everbridge EVBG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $24.10 and moving up 5.21%.
- Employers Holdings EIG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $37.18 and moving down 5.97%.
- Vimeo VMEO shares fell to $5.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
- Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.66. The stock traded down 6.14%.
- Zhihu ZH shares set a new yearly low of $1.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Sumo Logic SUMO shares set a new yearly low of $6.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Holley HLLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Monday morning, moving down 16.4%.
- SiriusPoint SPNT shares hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
- Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10. The stock traded down 1.64%.
- I-MAB IMAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Monday morning, moving down 29.06%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.89%.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB shares moved down 6.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.54, drifting down 6.16%.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 7.21% for the day.
- Agora API stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Monday, moving down 1.84%.
- Yext YEXT stock hit a yearly low of $4.20. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB shares hit a yearly low of $13.97. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Community Health Systems CYH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.81. The stock traded up 5.37%.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.27%.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares moved down 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 0.12%.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded down 5.51%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock hit $2.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.32%.
- Sky Harbour Group SKYH stock drifted down 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.58.
- Third Coast Bancshares TCBX shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.52.
- Chicago Atlantic Real REFI shares hit a yearly low of $13.87. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
- Bright Green BGXX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Monday, moving down 9.15%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE shares set a new 52-week low of $5.30. The stock traded up 2.04%.
- ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.24% on the session.
- eHealth EHTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.13. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.
- Porch Group PRCH stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.33%.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Monday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG stock hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 6.92% for the day.
- XBiotech XBIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.87%.
- Yiren Digital YRD shares moved down 4.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 4.26%.
- Audacy AUD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.59 and moving down 6.99%.
- SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ shares were up 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP shares fell to $2.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares were up 3.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.
- Synlogic SYBX shares hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock drifted down 1.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50.
- Aware AWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday, moving down 4.39%.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares were down 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.98.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
- IM Cannabis IMCC stock drifted down 5.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46.
- Xinyuan Real Estate XIN stock drifted down 17.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares fell to $1.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 40.09%.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
- Humanigen HGEN shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
- Missfresh MF shares moved down 20.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.09, drifting down 20.07%.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock drifted up 3.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.
- Otonomy OTIC stock drifted down 77.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.28%.
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares moved down 6.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 6.0%.
- Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock drifted up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.89%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.53 and moving down 3.27%.
- Versus Systems VS stock hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
- Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday morning, moving down 6.05%.
- Cuentas CUEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.