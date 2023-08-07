Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks - EVIO, Item 9 Labs Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 29.41% at $0.00
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed up 26.00% at $0.38
- Avicanna AVCNF shares closed up 23.84% at $0.25
- SLANG Worldwide SLGWF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.03
- Grown Rogue International GRUSF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.20
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares closed up 10.80% at $2.77
- CBD Unlimited EDXC shares closed up 9.42% at $0.04
- Avenir Wellness Solns CURR shares closed up 8.70% at $0.12
- Acreage Holdings ACRDF shares closed up 8.18% at $0.27
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed up 7.64% at $0.02
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 7.08% at $0.64
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 7.06% at $0.05
- Akanda AKAN shares closed up 6.61% at $0.61
- 1606 CBDW shares closed up 6.04% at $0.02
- Skye Bioscience SKYE shares closed up 5.00% at $0.02
- Medicine Man Technologies SHWZ shares closed up 4.88% at $0.88
- MediPharm Labs MEDIF shares closed up 4.66% at $0.06
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.93% at $0.21
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.39% at $0.58
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 3.17% at $81.01
LOSERS:
- EVIO EVIO shares closed down 50.00% at $0.00
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 45.86% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 40.22% at $0.01
- Malachite Innovations MLCT shares closed down 22.17% at $0.14
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 21.69% at $0.01
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 21.30% at $0.01
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 12.84% at $0.95
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 11.57% at $0.15
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 11.11% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 10.00% at $0.07
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares closed down 8.70% at $1.47
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06
- Trees CANN shares closed down 8.10% at $0.06
- Decibel Cannabis Co DBCCF shares closed down 8.02% at $0.09
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 6.69% at $0.01
- Columbia Care CCHWF shares closed down 6.57% at $0.45
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.33% at $2.96
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 6.06% at $0.04
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 5.94% at $0.02
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed down 5.67% at $0.13
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares closed down 4.74% at $0.20
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.23% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 4.07% at $0.08
- Vext Science VEXTF shares closed down 4.01% at $0.18
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.00% at $1.20
- Allied ALID shares closed down 3.85% at $0.25
- POSaBIT Systems POSAF shares closed down 3.55% at $0.50
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.48% at $2.22
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.22% at $0.34
- Agrify AGFY shares closed down 3.19% at $2.73
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.09% at $0.34
- AFC Gamma AFCG shares closed down 3.05% at $13.37
