Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Grown Rogue International Inc is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands. The company with indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities and consumer insight-based product categorization creates innovative products. The firm's product portfolio consists of Jack Herer, Rogue Og, Mothers Milk, White Cookies, and Critical Jack among others.

Grown Rogue International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grown Rogue International (OTCEM: GRUSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grown Rogue International's (GRUSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grown Rogue International.

Q

What is the target price for Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grown Rogue International

Q

Current Stock Price for Grown Rogue International (GRUSF)?

A

The stock price for Grown Rogue International (OTCEM: GRUSF) is $0.08 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:18:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grown Rogue International.

Q

When is Grown Rogue International (OTCEM:GRUSF) reporting earnings?

A

Grown Rogue International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grown Rogue International.

Q

What sector and industry does Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) operate in?

A

Grown Rogue International is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.