Avicanna Inc is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In global cannabinoid advancements, it conducts most of its research in Canada at its research and development headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS in Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The company actively collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an scientific platform including research and development and clinical development which led to the commercialization of more than twenty products across four main market segments.