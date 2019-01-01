QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/7.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
17.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
Avicanna Inc is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In global cannabinoid advancements, it conducts most of its research in Canada at its research and development headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS in Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The company actively collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an scientific platform including research and development and clinical development which led to the commercialization of more than twenty products across four main market segments.

Avicanna Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avicanna (AVCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avicanna (OTCQX: AVCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avicanna's (AVCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avicanna.

Q

What is the target price for Avicanna (AVCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avicanna

Q

Current Stock Price for Avicanna (AVCNF)?

A

The stock price for Avicanna (OTCQX: AVCNF) is $0.3891 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avicanna (AVCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avicanna.

Q

When is Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Avicanna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avicanna (AVCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avicanna.

Q

What sector and industry does Avicanna (AVCNF) operate in?

A

Avicanna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.