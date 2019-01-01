Medicine Man Technologies Inc is engaged in providing general consulting services in the cannabis industry. The company also provide seminar which includes giving guidance and tips on industry opportunities, medical and recreational market trends, cultivation methodologies and technology, extraction technology, dispensary operation, security requirements. The company's operating segment includes Products; Licensing and Consulting; and Corporate, Infrastructure and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Products segment. The company is now operating under its new trade name, Schwazze.