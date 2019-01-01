QQQ
Medicine Man Technologies Inc is engaged in providing general consulting services in the cannabis industry. The company also provide seminar which includes giving guidance and tips on industry opportunities, medical and recreational market trends, cultivation methodologies and technology, extraction technology, dispensary operation, security requirements. The company's operating segment includes Products; Licensing and Consulting; and Corporate, Infrastructure and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Products segment. The company is now operating under its new trade name, Schwazze.

Medicine Man Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: SHWZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medicine Man Technologies's (SHWZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medicine Man Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: SHWZ) was reported by Benchmark on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SHWZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ)?

A

The stock price for Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: SHWZ) is $1.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medicine Man Technologies.

Q

When is Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX:SHWZ) reporting earnings?

A

Medicine Man Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medicine Man Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) operate in?

A

Medicine Man Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.