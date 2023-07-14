Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 14, 2023

GAINERS:
- Beleave BLEVF shares closed up 900.00% at $0.00
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 40.00% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 31.82% at $0.01
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.02
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed up 12.22% at $0.06
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed up 8.11% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 6.82% at $0.05
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 6.31% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.08% at $0.29
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 4.48% at $1.40
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.01
- Trees CANN shares closed up 3.93% at $0.09
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 3.56% at $0.02
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 3.54% at $0.91
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.42% at $1.51
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 3.19% at $0.03
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 3.06% at $0.34
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 68.83% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 61.90% at $0.00
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed down 55.56% at $0.00
- EVIO EVIO shares closed down 50.00% at $0.00
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 42.00% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 40.91% at $0.38
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 30.20% at $0.01
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 19.59% at $1.56
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 16.85% at $0.00
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 16.67% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.29% at $0.01
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 14.18% at $0.60
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 8.29% at $1.66
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 8.18% at $0.01
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 7.50% at $0.00
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 7.28% at $1.91
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 6.78% at $0.06
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 6.08% at $0.21
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 6.04% at $1.40
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.94% at $0.53
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.31% at $2.32
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 5.00% at $0.10
- Avenir Wellness Solutions CURR shares closed down 4.55% at $0.10
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 4.48% at $0.16
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.32% at $3.54
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.22% at $67.21
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.11% at $0.01
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 4.00% at $0.05
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.00% at $0.04
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.83% at $0.62
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.67% at $12.21
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.52% at $7.67
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.40% at $7.66
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.35% at $4.04
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.02% at $0.40
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
